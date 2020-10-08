 Skip to main content
Police seek suspect facing murder charge after north Tulsa shooting

Hom63

Tully Clark, 44, was killed in a shooting that wounded another man about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in the 1500 block of North Norwood Avenue near Pine Street and Sheridan Road. 

 KELSY SCHLOTTHAUER/Tulsa World

Prosecutors have filed first-degree murder and other charges Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in north Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon.

Michael D. Marshall, 56, is wanted on one count each of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, shooting into a dwelling and possession of a firearm after felony convictions. 

Marshall is accused of fatally shooting Tully Clark, 44, and wounding another man about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of North Norwood Avenue near Pine Street and Sheridan Road. 

Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said the shooting, which became Tulsa's 63rd homicide of 2020, was preceded by a dispute between neighbors. But investigators said Marshall did not live at either of the households involved in the dispute and intervened with unnecessary lethal force.

Clark and the second victim were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, where Clark later died. 

Anyone with information about Marshall's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

