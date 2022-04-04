 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek shooters after argument in Tulsa Zoo parking lot leads to car chase

Police are searching for two suspect vehicles after an argument at Tulsa Zoo led to a car chase and shooting.

A group of people got into an argument around 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Tulsa Zoo, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. Four people left in one car and were chased by two other vehicles.

The chase continued onto U.S. 169, police said, and the pursuing vehicles began shooting at the car. No one was struck by the gunfire, though one round hit the car. Police said the vehicle being pursued then exited in east Tulsa, and the suspect vehicles did not follow.

Witnesses in the car being chased told police they believe the suspect vehicles are a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee and a white Chevrolet Silverado.

Those with information about the case are asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and refer to case number 2022-015281.

