Police seek person of interest, vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

Police seek person of interest, vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

Tulsa police are seeking to locate a person of interest and vehicle in relation to last week's deadly hit-and-run. 

Investigators would like to speak with Juan Pablo Tellez Jr., 29, about the collision that killed Charles Chenoweth on Wednesday while he was walking in the 6600 block of South 73rd East Avenue. 

A northbound car reportedly ran over Chenoweth just after midnight and continued driving. There are no sidewalks along the street. 

Monday, police described the vehicle as a black 1997 Lincoln Towncar with one of two license plates, JIH268 or 97LINC. 

Tellez is described as a 6-foot, 250-pound Hispanic man who is also known as Juan Pablo Torres, Junior Tellez, Junior Torres and JDiablo. 

Anyone with information on his or the vehicle's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

