Police seek help finding missing, endangered woman

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing and endangered woman.

Christina Rotter, 56, was last seen Jan. 3 in the area of 41st Street and Garnett Road after leaving her home without her medications, according to a police news release.

There is "significant concern about her safety and well-being," police said in the release.

No description of the missing woman was provided, but anyone with information about Rotter's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.