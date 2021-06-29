 Skip to main content
Police seek help finding missing, endangered man
Police seek help finding missing, endangered man

  • Updated
Motz

According to a Tulsa Police news release, Jeffrey Motz, 29, walked away from Saint Francis Hospital around 3 a.m.

 Provided

Police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered man.

According to a Tulsa Police news release, Jeffrey Motz, 29, walked away from Saint Francis Hospital around 3 a.m.

He is said to have "a diminished mental capacity and suffers from multiple medical complications."

Motz is described as a 5-foot-7 white man with brown, curly hair, about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Tulsa Police at 918-596-9222.

Tags

