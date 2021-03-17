 Skip to main content
Police seek driver after fatal hit-and-run near south Tulsa school

Police are seeking information on a fatal hit-and-run after a man's body was found early Wednesday near a south Tulsa elementary school.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 6600 block of South 73rd East Avenue after a caller stated a man was lying face down in the grass.

When officers arrived, they found an elderly man believed to have been dead about an hour. An initial investigation indicates the man was hit by a vehicle and the car took off, according to a Tulsa Police news release.

The investigation remains ongoing. The victim has not been identified pending next-of-kin notification.

