Police seek armed suspect after home invasion east of downtown Tulsa reported early Thursday

Tulsa police are seeking a home invasion suspect who possibly stalked a woman warming up her car outside her home east of downtown.

A caller had reported leaving her residence about 7 a.m. Thursday to start her car and allow it to warm up while locked, Tulsa Police Sgt. Brett Bilyeu said in a news release. She told officers that, once she got to the front door, a man with a gun forced his way inside and demanded money.

The suspect may have been deterred when the family dog began to bark, according to the release. The man reportedly hit the dog with the butt of his gun before fleeing the scene. It's unclear if he absconded with any stolen money.

The caller described the suspect as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-10 with a thin build, and wearing all black clothing including a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

