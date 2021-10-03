Police searching for missing man considered endangered

From Staff Reports
Tulsa police are seeking a man who has been missing since Sept. 25 and is considered endangered.
Cory Wayne Hill, 29, was last seen at his home in north Tulsa about 8 a.m. Sept. 25. Family and friends have not heard from him or seen him since, police said.
He is is described as a Black male, about 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers can remain anonymous. People can also call the non-emergency number for Tulsa police at 918-596-9222.
