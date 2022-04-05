 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police search for suspects after two carjackings within an hour

  • Updated
Carjacking locations

Carjacking locations provided by Tulsa Police, April 5, 2022.

Police are searching for the suspects in two carjackings that occurred within an hour of each other about two miles apart.

Around midnight Tuesday, police responded to an armed robbery in the 1600 block of South 128th East Avenue. The victim told officers he was coming home with his wife and was confronted by two light skinned Black or Hispanic males. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and stole their 2007 Ford Edge, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post.

One hour later another armed robbery occurred near 3000 S. 132nd East Ave. The suspect description was the same. They approached the victim as he was going in the residence, pulled out a handgun and took the victim’s 2010 black Mercedes sedan, according to police.

The 2007 Ford Edge was abandoned in front of the second victim’s address when officers arrived. The tag on the Mercedes is KHP-298, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

