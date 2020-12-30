Police search for carjacking suspects after pursuit, shot fired

Tulsa police are searching for two men who fled from a crash and reportedly fired a shot after a pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Scott Anderson said officers responded about 3:40 p.m. to the Ryan's Convenience Store in the 4700 block of South Braden Avenue to a reported carjacking.

About 20 minutes later, officers near 61st and Peoria Avenue spotted a vehicle matching the victim's description, Anderson said. After a short pursuit that ended in a minor collision near the St. Thomas Square apartments, two suspects reportedly fled the vehicle on foot.

After fleeing the car, officers and bystanders heard one shot fired, Anderson said. Officers recovered firearms used in the carjacking from nearby, as well as a second vehicle that was reportedly involved.

A police K9 unit attempted to track the suspects after they continued east on foot, but only found the suspects' clothes along their route, Anderson said.

