Police say man pretended to be undercover officer to get sex; officers seeking victims

Tulsa police say they're looking for more potential victims after a man impersonated an officer and threatened to arrest a woman if she didn't provide sex.

On Monday, officers responded to a call from a woman who said a man she had met online, purporting to be an undercover officer, handcuffed her and asked for a sex act.

She said the man, later identified as Trent Bain, 29, appeared to be carrying a firearm on his hip, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

Bain fled when the woman called 911, but she provided a tag number that helped officers find him, police said.

"Bain is in no way employed by or associated with the Tulsa Police Department or any other law enforcement agency," the release said. 

During an interview, Bain told investigators he had a similar encounter with a separate female he met on Monday, according to the news release. 

Investigators believe there could be other victims, so police encourage anyone contacted by Bain to call 918-586-6333.

Officers serving a search warrant at Bain’s residence in Jenks found a firearm and a silver concealed carry badge purchased from a surplus store, according to the release.

Bain was arrested on complaints including kidnapping and impersonating a police officer. He remains held in Tulsa County jail on a $75,000 bond.

