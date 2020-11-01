 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police respond to shooting in east Tulsa

Police respond to shooting in east Tulsa

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa police are on scene in an east Tulsa neighborhood after receiving a report of a shooting, a dispatcher confirmed.

The call, according to the dispatcher, came in early Sunday evening from someone at a residence in the 6400 block of East 30th Street.

Police have not yet issued a news briefing with details about the incident or said whether they are searching for any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News