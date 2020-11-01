Police respond to shooting in east Tulsa

Tulsa police are on scene in an east Tulsa neighborhood after receiving a report of a shooting, a dispatcher confirmed.
The call, according to the dispatcher, came in early Sunday evening from someone at a residence in the 6400 block of East 30th Street.
Police have not yet issued a news briefing with details about the incident or said whether they are searching for any suspects.
This story is developing. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.
