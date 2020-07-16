...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES FROM 105 TO 108 DEGREES EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER.
&&
Black Lives Matter protesters who want to defund the police file into the Norman City Council chambers in Norman, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman
NORMAN — As many as 14 sworn police officers have either resigned, retired or considered other employment since the city council voted last month to defund the Norman Police Department, The Oklahoman has learned.
Sgt. Chris Amason, a candidate for Cleveland County sheriff, and Sgt. Robert Wasoski, the president of Norman's police union, are among five officers whose retirements are effective between Friday and July 31, according to information provided by the department.
Since mid-June, eight officers have resigned or submitted retirement requests. Seven additional officers are thinking about leaving but haven't notified the department, Lt. Jeremy Garnand told The Oklahoman on Wednesday.
"I completely support what they're doing," said Garnand, 39, a 13-year veteran and a union vice president. "I can't fault them for wanting to get to a community where the mayor and city council are more supportive of their agency."
Amari Young (from left), 8; his mother Beatrice Lewis; her son Anthony Lewis, 11, and his sister Alayshia Lewis, 19; walk on the new Black Wall Street lettering on Greenwood Avenue during Juneteenth festivities, on Friday, June 19, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Ronald Stewart raises his fist while standing over the phrase "Black Lives Matter" painted on the street near the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Two men who did not want to be identified film a video near the phrase "Black Lives Matter" painted on the street near the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
An aerial view of the Black Lives Matter sign painted on Greenwood on June 19, 2020. Photo by Michael Cawthorne
Amari Young (from left), 8; his mother Beatrice Lewis; her son Anthony Lewis, 11, and his sister Alayshia Lewis, 19; walk on the new Black Wall Street lettering on Greenwood Avenue during Juneteenth festivities, on Friday, June 19, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Tré Coleman dances down Greenwood Avenue during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
The phrase "Black Lives Matter" is painted on the street near the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
The phrase "Black Lives Matter" is painted on the street near the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
The phrase "Black Lives Matter" is painted on a street near the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
A man walks across the phrase "Black Lives Matter" painted on the street near the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Pictured is the Black Lives Matter writing on Greenwood Avenue on Friday, June 19, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Brittany Williams and Alan Daniels walk on the Black Wall Street lettering on Greenwood Avenue on Friday, June 19, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
People seek shelter during a rain storm on Greenwood Avenue during Juneteenth festivities on Friday, June 19, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
A man runs across Greenwood Avenue during Juneteenth festivities amidst a rain storm on Friday, June 19, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
