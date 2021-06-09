 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police release names of four who died in two Tulsa crashes last week
0 Comments

Police release names of four who died in two Tulsa crashes last week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Crash.JPG

Two people died in a fiery crash at the entrance of the Vintage on Yale apartment complex on June 1, police said. 

 Courtesy Google maps

The two people who died last week when their car flew threw a south Tulsa apartment complex sign and caught fire have been identified. 

Police have also released the names of two drivers who were killed in a midtown crash Saturday.

Jolene Yazzie, 31, was speeding south on Yale Avenue just past 81st Street about 2:15 a.m. June 1 when she lost control of her car, police said. The vehicle went off the left side of the road and into a rock wall holding a sign at the entrance to the Vintage on Yale apartments. 

The car caught fire, and Yazzie and her passenger, who was later identified as Ronnie Henry, 36, died at the scene.

Tulsa Police Department Traffic Unit Lt. Justin Farley said it was likely the two did not survive the impact or were unconscious when the flames began. Both were wearing their seat belts, he said. 

Firefighters were extinguishing the blaze when police arrived. The car was still perched nose-down over a stone pillar. 

Farley couldn't specify the vehicle's speed at the time of the crash, but he said it was excessive enough to send it flying about 60 feet in the air from a curb to the sign.

The speed limit along the curvy section of the road is 35 mph. 

The crash was one of at least three local fatal crashes last week due to speeding drivers losing control of their vehicles and traveling left of center. 

Linda Dilley, 52, was killed June 2 when a speeding driver lost control of his vehicle on 21st Street and struck hers head-on just west of Memorial Drive. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 9

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News