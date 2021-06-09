Police release names of four who died in two Tulsa crashes last week

The two people who died last week when their car flew threw a south Tulsa apartment complex sign and caught fire have been identified.

Police have also released the names of two drivers who were killed in a midtown crash Saturday.

Jolene Yazzie, 31, was speeding south on Yale Avenue just past 81st Street about 2:15 a.m. June 1 when she lost control of her car, police said. The vehicle went off the left side of the road and into a rock wall holding a sign at the entrance to the Vintage on Yale apartments.

The car caught fire, and Yazzie and her passenger, who was later identified as Ronnie Henry, 36, died at the scene.

Tulsa Police Department Traffic Unit Lt. Justin Farley said it was likely the two did not survive the impact or were unconscious when the flames began. Both were wearing their seat belts, he said.