Police presence to increase near fairgrounds as Tulsa State Fair shuttle nixed this year

With no shuttles this year to offer an alternative to Tulsa State Fair parking, it's possible some fairgoers may turn to neighborhood streets, which has locals and fair officials concerned about being good neighbors during the high-volume event.
For longtime residents of the nearby Mayo Meadow neighborhood, fair parking is a familiar issue, and some have already begun plans to host vehicles on their property in driveways and on lawns.
"I certainly hope that doesn't happen, but if they intend to charge, that would not be the thing they should do," Tulsa State Fair CEO Mark Andrus said Friday.
Neighbors' concerns from previous years — though not expressed to Tulsa Police, a spokesman said Friday — include common themes of vehicle thefts and trashed yards.
Andrus said fair officials have been in operational talks with Tulsa Police, with the agency planning to increase "an already very high presence" in the neighborhoods around the fairgrounds.
"I think they've done, for some time now, an excellent job of policing and making our neighbors feel comfortable," Andrus said, "and that's the goal of Expo Square whether during the fair or 365 days of the year. It's the priority of being a good neighbor."
Tulsa Police Lt. Richard Meulenberg said the agency's Riverside Division captain is prepared with an operations plan including additional patrols and more resources in the area to respond to citizen concerns.
"There's also going to just be an influx of people, some meandering around just trying to get to the fair, but there's always the opportunity for suspects to do nefarious activities," Meulenberg said, "so this is an opportunity for people to get to know your neighbors" and watch our for one another.
He also pointed out, for those driving around the neighborhoods near fair entrances, to watch out for pedestrians, especially as children may be walking and not paying attention to cars.
Andrus confirmed Friday that there may be increased foot traffic with the shuttle service discontinued for this year's fair, saying "I know we will have some loyalists who will be very disappointed."
As well as declining ridership and escalating transportation costs, Andrus said the pandemic affected the decision this year with questions of "do we want to have people pack a bus?"
He said he checks with Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart on updated guidance for virus safety.
"We text as often as two kids on a playground at times to make sure we're doing everything we can," Andrus said. "We want to be a partner in the opportunity for Oklahomans to get vaccinated, and we intend to do that at our fair this year, and I wish we didn't have to for obvious reasons, but I'm glad we can be a good partner to THD and provide a location."
In addition to the vaccination clinics, also new this year for Tulsa State Fair is an overhauled front entrance at 21st Place and Pittsburg Avenue. Andrus said he hopes the new Golden Driller Plaza will draw people to use rideshares if they want to avoid paid parking.
"We are going to encourage people to use that (expanded entrance) as our Lyft or Uber or 'Grandma drops me off' or a church bus ... drop-off area," he said.
Dart in a news conference Friday with city officials explained that fair officials have been great to work with both in offering an opportunity for vaccinations as well as seeking guidance in creating safety plans.
"We're checking every day; we will be compliant every day," Andrus said. "We will be compliant with anything that changes between now and Sept. 30. ... We'll add things, we'll subtract things, we'll listen to public comments.
"Are we gonna do it perfect? Heck no, but that is always the goal."