Police presence to increase near fairgrounds as Tulsa State Fair shuttle nixed this year

"There's also going to just be an influx of people, some meandering around just trying to get to the fair, but there's always the opportunity for suspects to do nefarious activities," Meulenberg said, "so this is an opportunity for people to get to know your neighbors" and watch our for one another.

He also pointed out, for those driving around the neighborhoods near fair entrances, to watch out for pedestrians, especially as children may be walking and not paying attention to cars.

Andrus confirmed Friday that there may be increased foot traffic with the shuttle service discontinued for this year's fair, saying "I know we will have some loyalists who will be very disappointed."

As well as declining ridership and escalating transportation costs, Andrus said the pandemic affected the decision this year with questions of "do we want to have people pack a bus?"

He said he checks with Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart on updated guidance for virus safety.