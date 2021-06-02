Police officer taken to hospital as precaution after crash in east Tulsa

A police officer was taken to a hospital Wednesday morning as a precaution after having been involved in a crash in east Tulsa.

Tulsa Police Lt. Jeanne Pierce said the officer was driving south on 101st East Avenue before 10 a.m. when the cruiser collided with a northbound truck at 21st Street.

The truck was attempting to turn left onto 21st Street westbound, and Pierce said it failed to yield to the police cruiser, which displayed the new black design the department introduced last year.

The officer is expected to be OK, and the other driver was not injured, Pierce said. The driver will be cited for failure to yield.

