Police officer taken to hospital as precaution after crash in east Tulsa
Police officer taken to hospital as precaution after crash in east Tulsa

  • Updated
060321-tull-nws-tpdcrashp1.jpg

A Tulsa police cruiser is hoisted onto a tow truck following a crash in east Tulsa on Wednesday.

 Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World

A police officer was taken to a hospital Wednesday morning as a precaution after having been involved in a crash in east Tulsa. 

Tulsa Police Lt. Jeanne Pierce said the officer was driving south on 101st East Avenue before 10 a.m. when the cruiser collided with a northbound truck at 21st Street. 

The truck was attempting to turn left onto 21st Street westbound, and Pierce said it failed to yield to the police cruiser, which displayed the new black design the department introduced last year. 

The officer is expected to be OK, and the other driver was not injured, Pierce said. The driver will be cited for failure to yield. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

