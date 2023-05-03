A 17-year veteran of Tulsa Fire Department and a Tulsa police officer assigned to downtown are being honored Wednesday as the Rotary Club of Tulsa holds its 16th annual Above and Beyond Awards.

Capt. Joey Marshall, Tulsa Firefighter of the Year, and Police Officer of the Year Josh Metcalf will receive the awards during a ceremony at First United Methodist Church.

Marshall is co-founder of Tulsa’s annual 9/11 stair climb that first-responders undertake in remembrance of the 415 killed in the terror attack on New York City.

According to a news release, Marshall volunteers as an EMT for Bixby school band activities and is a member of a mental health support group for local firefighters.

After serving as a youth pastor at his New Beginnings Church in Bixby, Marshall now teaches its weekly young adult and college ministry program. In honor of the 2023 E. Stanley Hawkins Firefighter of the Year, $4,000 is being donated to New Beginnings Church in Bixby.

Metcalf joined Tulsa Police Department 12 years ago after serving two years in the Navy, according to the news release. He is currently stationed to the agency’s Gilcrease Division and is primarily assigned to downtown law enforcement.

A member of the Bixby Bicycles 2023 Ironman/Suicide Prevention team, Metcalf is training 25 hours a week for the May 21 Ironman triathlon.

Raised in Stillwater, Metcalf developed a passion for Oklahoma Special Olympics and serves as a mentor for athletes, as well as volunteering to help raise money and awareness. Metcalf’s patrol vehicle has a special bright blue wrap to promote the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Special Olympics. In Metcalf’s name, $4,000 is being donated to Special Olympics Oklahoma through the Above and Beyond Awards.

The awards acknowledge public servants for outstanding acts of character, commitment and compassion to both their profession and our community, the news release states. Each department shares nominations, with recipients selected by the Above and Beyond Awards committee of the Rotary Club of Tulsa.

Go to tulsarotary.com for more information or to make a donations to the Above and Beyond Awards program.