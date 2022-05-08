Police: Man arrested after allegedly assaulting tenant with brass knuckles for failure to pay rent

A Tulsa man was arrested Saturday night on several complaints after allegedly assaulting a rental property tenant with brass knuckles, police said.

Brian Thomas, 21, was arrested following the alleged assault on Thursday, when he went to collect overdue rent from a tenant near 200 E. Zion St.

"When the tenant was short on the rent payment ... Thomas assaulted him with brass knuckles. Thomas then pointed a pistol at the tenant and threatened to kill him. The tenant was injured in the assault and required hospital treatment," police said in a news release.

At 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a patrol officer found Thomas at his apartment near 5100 S. Memorial Drive and was arrested, police aid.

"Suspecting that the pistol used in the assault was in the apartment, the officer wrote a search warrant. When officers searched the apartment they found two pistol(s) and evidence of marijuana distribution," the release said.

Thomas was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon after felony conviction, pointing a firearm with intent after felony conviction, threatening a violent act after felony conviction, a gang-related offense and two counts of possession of a firearm after felony conviction.

He was being held on $108,000 bond Sunday.