Police: Man accused in homicide 'casually walked back to his apartment' after stabbing

Tulsa police say surveillance video shows the man accused in fatal stabbing early Sunday "casually walked back to his apartment" after attacking his neighbor's guest.

Officers had responded around 3:20 a.m. Sunday to Pioneer Plaza apartments, 901 N. Elgin, where Raul Salgado, 35, was found dead with a stab wound. Troy Laforst Decker, 56, was taken into custody shortly after.

Witnesses said Decker had knocked on his neighbor's door earlier because Salgado was reportedly being too loud. Officers said they reviewed surveillance video from the apartment complex that showed Decker accosting Salgado in the hallway.

According to witness statements, Decker was holding a knife and yelling at Salgado about a woman. Surveillance footage shows Salgado backing away with his arm up to shield himself before Decker stabbed him in the chest. Salgado could be seen trying to flee to the apartment stairwell, where he collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"Decker casually walked back to his apartment where he was later taken into custody by officers," according to an arrest report. He reportedly refused to answer officers' questions, according to Tulsa police.

Decker booked into Tulsa County jail on a complaint of first-degree murder where he remains held without bond.

The slaying is being investigated as the city’s 68th homicide this year, police said.