Police issue Silver Alert for man suffering severe Alzheimer's

Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert on Saturday for a man suffering severe Alzheimer's.
Terry Chambers, 63, was last seen about noon in the 2600 block of East 8th Street, near the University of Tulsa.
Chambers is a 5-foot-6, 165-pound white man with gray hair who is "barely able to communicate," according to the alert.
He was last seen wearing a gray thermal long-sleeve shirt with blue sleeves, blue plaid flannel pajama pants and black shoes, police reported.
