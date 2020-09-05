 Skip to main content
Police issue Silver Alert for man suffering severe Alzheimer's

Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert on Saturday for a man suffering severe Alzheimer's.

Terry Chambers, 63, was last seen about noon in the 2600 block of East 8th Street, near the University of Tulsa.

Chambers is a 5-foot-6, 165-pound white man with gray hair who is "barely able to communicate," according to the alert.

He was last seen wearing a gray thermal long-sleeve shirt with blue sleeves, blue plaid flannel pajama pants and black shoes, police reported.

