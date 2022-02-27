 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigating homicide after man found shot at apartment complex
Police investigating homicide after man found shot at apartment complex

  • Updated
Apt homicide map

Map shows the location where a man was found shot and later died Sunday. 

Police are investigating after a man died after being found shot at a Tulsa apartment complex on Sunday morning.

Officers at 9:45 a.m. were called to a shooting call at Vintage Apartments, 1140 S. 101st East Ave., where they found a 23-year-old man lying on the ground outside of an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a news release.

Witnesses were transported to the police detective division for statements, the release said.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

The shooting was the city's 14th homicide this year.

