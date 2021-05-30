 Skip to main content
Police investigating fatal shooting in midtown
  Updated
Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Sunday morning, apparently while walking on a midtown street. 

Officers about 7:45 a.m. were called to a shooting near 31st Street and Harvard Avenue, where they found a man in the street with gunshot wounds.

"At this point, detectives believe the male victim was walking when a car pulled up, fired multiple shots at the man, then took off. The victim died a short time later," police said in a Facebook post.

"So far, we haven't yet identified the man who died. Detectives are still working to learn more about a possible suspect."

