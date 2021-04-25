Police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex

Tulsa police are investigating after a man was found shot multiple times at an apartment complex and later died at a local hospital Sunday morning.
Police about 5:30 a.m. were called to the Crossings at Midtown apartment complex in the 5500 block of East 47th Place, where a man was found shot in the upper torso several times.
He was taken to Saint Francis hospital, where he died a short time later, police said in a news release.
The apartment complex is about a half-mile north of LaFortune Park and south of Interstate 44, northeast of 51st Street and Yale Avenue.
The incident is the city's 15th homicide this year, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).