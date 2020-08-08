Tulsa police are investigating after a man was shot and killed by at least one officer on Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the area near North Harvard Avenue and Apache Street in north Tulsa, where police were responding to a call of a man trying to scale a fence.
Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said officers responded to the area about 2:10 p.m. on a report of a man trying to hop the fence of a secure Domestic Violence Intervention Services transitional living facility.
When officers arrived, he was standing down the street in another nonprofit’s parking lot with a knife.
Meulenberg said officers identified the man and found he had felony warrants, so they began giving him commands. A crisis intervention team member was also on scene and tried to open up a dialogue with the man, he said.
At some point, the man started harming himself, and Meulenberg said officers fired pepperballs to try to stop him from doing so.
That failed, and the man came toward the officers aggressively, Meulenberg said.
Several officers were on scene, and unknown number fired at him, he said.
He was hospitalized and later died with an unknown number of gunshot wounds, Meulenberg said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for more details as they become available.