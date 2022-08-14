Police investigating after teen shot in head

Police were investigating after a teen was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head in east Tulsa.

Officers at 6:39 p.m. Sunday responded to the shooting at 1950 S. Garnett Road.

Upon arrival, they discovered the victim, a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head, police said in a news release.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

"The individual who claimed responsibility for the shooting was taken into custody by officers and was transported to the detective division for questioning," police said in the release.

The victim's name was not released, and additional information was not immediately available Sunday evening.