Police investigating after man fatally shot inside home

Tulsa police are investigating after three men reportedly broke into a Tulsa home and fatally shot another man on Sunday morning.

About 9 a.m., police were called to a shooting in the 2400 block of North Quebec Avenue, near Apache and East 33rd streets.

Upon arrival, the victim, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers discovered three men forcibly entered the residence and started yelling. The residents were asleep in the back bedroom.

The suspects reportedly shot the victim when he exited the bedroom to see who was breaking into his home. The suspects then drove away from the scene in two separate vehicles.

The three suspects were described as men in their 30s, all armed with pistols. Crime scene detectives were called and homicide took over the investigation, police said.