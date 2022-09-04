Police investigating after condo tenant fatally shoots intruder

A man fatally shot another man who reportedly entered his condominium in an attempted burglary, police said Sunday.

Police at 1:43 a.m. Sunday responded to a call of a shooting at the Brandy Chase Condominiums, 6737 S. Peoria Ave., where the caller stated he had shot at a burglar, police said in a news release.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man at the bottom of stairs who was dead from a gunshot wound.

A second man may have been with the man who was shot. He may have fled the scene, police said.

The identities of the condo tenant and the shooting victim were not released Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2477).

The shooting was the city's 54th homicide this year, police said.