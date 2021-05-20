Police investigating after body found in Arkansas River

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death for a man who was found in the Arkansas River near the 23rd Street bridge Thursday morning, police said.

A fisherman about 8:30 a.m. called Tulsa police after spotting the body in the river in West Tulsa.

A Tulsa Police Department news release indicated that officers arrived at the scene and found the man's body soon after.

It is not clear how long the man's body had been in the area, nor did police give any indication as to how he died, though investigators said the body did not feature any immediate signs of trauma.

The man has yet to be identified.