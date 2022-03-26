Police investigate homicide after woman found dead at south Tulsa apartment

Tulsa police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead during a well-being check at her south Tulsa apartment.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the Avondale Apartments near 71st Street and Peoria Avenue after a female in her 50s was reported dead, according to Sgt. Brian Liang.

Family members had reportedly asked for a well-being check from the woman's home health nurse, Liang said.

The nurse along with EMSA responded to find the woman dead with what officers called "obvious signs of homicide."

Further details were not available.

The woman's death appears to be the city's 18th homicide investigation so far this year. The previous day, a woman was found dead on a porch near Turley with apparent gunshot wounds.

