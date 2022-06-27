Police investigate deadly shooting on Admiral near Delaware

Police are investigating a homicide after a gunshot victim was found dead in a vehicle early Monday.
Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a crash at Admiral Boulevard and Delaware Avenue, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. Officers launched a homicide investigation after Tony Morrison, 43, was found dead inside his vehicle from a gunshot wound, according to police.
Detectives are investigating what happened leading up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous, police say.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
