Police in standoff following shooting in north Tulsa

Tulsa police on Tuesday evening were involved in a standoff with a person who reportedly shot a man in north Tulsa.

Police about 3:15 p.m. were called to a report of a shooting at a home in the 4300 block of North Iroquois Avenue.

"From what we’ve learned, the suspect inside of a home shot a 23-year-old Black male who was outside of the home. The victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital," police said in a social media post.

"At this time, we are working on getting the shooting suspect to come out of the house."

Police were also asking residents to avoid the area — in a neighborhood southwest of 46th Street North and North Peoria Avenue — due to a heavy police presence.

"We will update this post with more information as it becomes available," the post said.