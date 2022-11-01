Police identify victim of fatal shooting near downtown Tulsa

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Tulsa after making an arrest in Texas in connection to the slaying last week.

JeanPaul Marquis, 53, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head Oct. 27 near 500 N. Boston Ave., according to a news release from Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins. Marquis' vehicle was missing.

The next day, police in Fort Worth found Jaheim Neloms, 20, in possession of the victim’s vehicle, Watkins said. Tulsa Police Department Homicide Unit detectives traveled to Texas to question Neloms and obtained a warrant for his arrest on Friday.

Neloms remains in custody in Fort Worth, where he awaits extradition to Tulsa, Watkins said. His name is spelled Jahiem in some case records.