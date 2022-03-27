 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify two latest homicide victims, both women

Tulsa police on Sunday identified two victims in the city's latest homicides, both women.

Elizabeth Dillard, 27, was found dead on her front porch with a gunshot wound about 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West 63rd Place North.

Cheryl Thomas, 60, was found dead inside an apartment about 2 p.m. Saturday at Avondale Apartments near 71st Street and Peoria Avenue. Family members had reportedly asked for a well-being check from her home health nurse.

The nurse along with EMSA responded to find Thomas dead with what officers called “obvious signs of homicide.” Additional details were not released.

The homicides are the city's 17th and 18th this year.

Police asked anyone who has any information about either to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

