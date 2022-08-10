Police identify man who died in north Tulsa shooting

Police on Wednesday identified a man who died in a shooting Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a shooting just before 6 p.m. near 4118 N. Frankfurt Ave. and found Farron Cooper, 23, with gunshot wounds to the torso and the leg. Cooper died later at a Tulsa hospital, Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

"A second man was wounded in the leg in the same shooting," Watkins said.

Homicide Unit detectives were at the scene later Tuesday evening, but police didn’t yet know what led to the shootings or how many people were involved.

No arrests had been made, and no suspect information had been released.