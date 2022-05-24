Police identify hookah lounge shooting victim

Police have identified the victim of a homicide from a hookah lounge parking lot shooting.

Officers responded around 2:35 a.m. May 15 to a call regarding multiple gunshots at 2314 E. Admiral Blvd., according to a news release.

Corlin Jones, 17, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Evidence from the scene includes “dozens of shell casings of various calibers,” police said, “indicating that a large gun battle occurred.”

Investigators said it appeared obvious the shooting had begun in the hookah lounge parking lot and then traveled west down First Street.

Police have no suspect information.