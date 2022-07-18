Police identify homicide victim from Center of the Universe

Police have identified the victim of a homicide that occurred near the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa.

Serenity McAdoo, 18, was shot and killed early Sunday morning after an altercation near 1 S. Boston, according to Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins.

Officers had responded to a call around 2:55 a.m. about gunshots and seeing kids running. Through their investigation they discovered two groups of young adults had an altercation and as one group left in a car, the other group shot several rounds at them, according to police.

McAdoo was a passenger in the car and was struck. She was taken to the hospital where she died from a gunshot wound later that morning, police said.

Several rounds also struck One Williams Center building. Police are asking anyone with information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.