 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police identify homicide victim from Center of the Universe

  • Updated
  • 0
Center of Universe fatal shooting

Tulsa police are pictured at the scene where a woman was fatally shot at the downtown landmark known as the Center of the Universe.

 Courtesy Tulsa police

Police have identified the victim of a homicide that occurred near the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa.

Serenity McAdoo, 18, was shot and killed early Sunday morning after an altercation near 1 S. Boston, according to Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins.

Officers had responded to a call around 2:55 a.m. about gunshots and seeing kids running. Through their investigation they discovered two groups of young adults had an altercation and as one group left in a car, the other group shot several rounds at them, according to police.

McAdoo was a passenger in the car and was struck. She was taken to the hospital where she died from a gunshot wound later that morning, police said.

Several rounds also struck One Williams Center building. Police are asking anyone with information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Board stalemate on routine business leaves TPS in limbo

Board stalemate on routine business leaves TPS in limbo

Tulsa Public Schools board members Jennettie Marshall and Jerry Griffin each told the Tulsa World on Tuesday that they would be willing to revisit their votes on 12 agenda items that did not pass Monday night if certain conditions were met. #oklaed 

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon says Prime Day 2022 was its 'biggest' ever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert