Police: Girl, 6, in critical condition after drive-by shooting

A 6-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck during a drive-by shooting Sunday morning, police said.

Police in a social media post said the shooting happened at 10:47 a.m. near Yale Avenue and Apache Street.

"We are actively working on leads and need help from the community. If you know anything about this shooting, please call 911 or you can remain anonymous by calling Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS," police said in the post.