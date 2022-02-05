Police fatally shoot robbery suspect after man pulls gun on officers, TPD says

Tulsa police shot and killed a robbery suspect Friday after he reportedly brandished a handgun from his waistband as officers were giving him commands and he did not comply, the department said in a news release Saturday night.
On Friday, police said in the release, a man was headed to PLS Check Cashers, 1447 N. Lewis Place, after getting off work.
“He noticed (another) man riding a bicycle near the Springdale Shopping Centre (1538 N. Lewis Ave.) but did not pay him much mind,” the news release said.
The man cashed his check, put the money in his wallet and walked out to his car, police said.
“As he was getting into the vehicle, the man dressed in all black pulled a gun on him and demanded his money. The victim took money out and put it on the car; the suspect took that money and fled across the street, got onto the bicycle, and went east on Pine (Street).”
The victim said the suspect was dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask.
Another would-be victim reported a similar robbery attempt around the same time, but police said the attempt ended when the robber fled after the person said they had no money.
A Tulsa police helicopter reportedly found the suspect on the bicycle in the neighborhood and officers converged on the area.
“As officers were guided by the helicopter, they contacted the suspect at Birmingham (Avenue) and Seminole (Street). The man continued to run until just north of Birmingham and Tecumseh (Street) when he stopped.
“As officers were giving commands to the suspect, he failed to comply ... and pulled out a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband. The suspect’s actions forced the responding officers to take defensive action by discharging their duty pistols at the suspect. After being struck, the suspect dropped his weapon,” the release said.
Officers secured the suspect’s weapon and performed first aid on him until EMSA arrived.
The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he died at 6 a.m. Saturday, police said. The release did not indicate what time the incident began Friday.
“The suspect has been identified; we are not releasing the name at this time. We will provide more information in the following days,” the release said.
Three officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave according to police procedure, the release said.