Police fatally shoot man after he reportedly tried to run over officers with vehicle

Tulsa police fatally shot a man who reportedly tried to run officers over with the vehicle he was driving, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers about 4 p.m. Thursday were called to the OYO Hotel in the 1000 block of North Garnett Road, where police had reportedly located a man they were seeking in connection with a series of auto thefts, the spokeswoman said.

When four investigators located him at the hotel, the man reportedly got into the truck and rammed an unmarked police vehicle.

Officers got out and when the man reportedly tried to run them over, four officers opened fire and fatally shot him, the spokeswoman said.

Gilcrease Division investigators were in a pursuit with the the man Wednesday but he eluded them, the spokeswoman said.

He was identified only as a Native American man.

The officer-involved shooting was not related to another fatal shooting earlier in the afternoon at an east Tulsa apartment complex, the spokeswoman said.

The four officers involved in the shooting at the hotel on Garnett Road were placed on administrative leave, pending a review by the District Attorney's Office, the spokeswoman said.