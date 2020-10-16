 Skip to main content
Police arrest two, identify victim in fatal Thursday morning shooting

Police arrest two, identify victim in fatal Thursday morning shooting

Tulsa police have arrested a suspected shooter and getaway driver from the fatal shooting of a man inside a north Tulsa home early Thursday morning. 

Clearance Holmes, 38, and Stephon Thompson, 37, were arrested Friday morning and booked into the Tulsa County jail on first-degree murder complaints in connection to the death of Lionell Rivers, 52. 

Rivers was reportedly found with a gunshot wound to his upper torso just after midnight Thursday inside his home in the 200 block of East 52nd Place North.

Investigators believe Holmes robbed and fatally shot Rivers while Thompson acted as the getaway driver, according to a news release. 

