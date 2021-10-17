 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: 3 dead after knife attack on Fort Smith, Ark officer
0 Comments

Police: 3 dead after knife attack on Fort Smith, Ark officer

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police in Arkansas said Sunday that three people were dead after an incident in which an officer fired his weapon while defending himself from a knife attack.

According to the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, the unidentified officer found a man hitting another individual, identified as a 15-year-old boy, in the face and head with a brick.

When told by the officer to stop, 40-year-old Christofer Conner appeared to comply but Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker said when the officer attempted to put Conner in restraints, he produced an edged weapon and sliced the police officer in the throat and neck.

The officer then fired two shots, killing Conner.

The boy, identified as Conner's son, was pronounced dead at the hospital. He had sustained multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma, the newspaper reported.

Inside the home, police saw evidence of a violent attack and located the body of Julia Marie Moore who had suffered multiple stab wounds. A 5-year-old child, also found inside the house, was placed with relatives, the Southwest Times Record reported.

The officer was recovering in stable condition, Baker told the newspaper.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday in Fort Smith, located about 120 miles southeast of Tulsa and 160 miles northwest of Little Rock.

The department asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton arrive at Calif. hospital

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News