Police: 3 dead after knife attack on Fort Smith, Ark officer

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police in Arkansas said Sunday that three people were dead after an incident in which an officer fired his weapon while defending himself from a knife attack.

According to the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, the unidentified officer found a man hitting another individual, identified as a 15-year-old boy, in the face and head with a brick.

When told by the officer to stop, 40-year-old Christofer Conner appeared to comply but Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker said when the officer attempted to put Conner in restraints, he produced an edged weapon and sliced the police officer in the throat and neck.

The officer then fired two shots, killing Conner.

The boy, identified as Conner's son, was pronounced dead at the hospital. He had sustained multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma, the newspaper reported.

Inside the home, police saw evidence of a violent attack and located the body of Julia Marie Moore who had suffered multiple stab wounds. A 5-year-old child, also found inside the house, was placed with relatives, the Southwest Times Record reported.