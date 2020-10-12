Police: 1 dead in shooting west of downtown Tulsa

A man was found shot to death west of downtown Tulsa on Monday evening.
Police were called to the area of 15 N. 36th West Avenue, where a male victim was found shot to death, Tulsa police homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said.
The site is about a mile west of downtown, north of the Arkansas River.
The victim is believed to be Native American and in his mid-20s, police said.
Police are at the scene and were trying to determine details.
This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for details.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.