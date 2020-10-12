 Skip to main content
Police: 1 dead in shooting west of downtown Tulsa

Police: 1 dead in shooting west of downtown Tulsa

  • Updated
A man was found shot to death west of downtown Tulsa on Monday evening. 

Police were called to the area of 15 N. 36th West Avenue, where a male victim was found shot to death, Tulsa police homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

The site is about a mile west of downtown, north of the Arkansas River.

The victim is believed to be Native American and in his mid-20s, police said. 

Police are at the scene and were trying to determine details.  

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for details. 

