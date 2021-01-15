 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Podcast series revisits reporting the 1977 Camp Scott Girl Scout murders

Podcast series revisits reporting the 1977 Camp Scott Girl Scout murders

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Tulsa World spent a year producing a six-part narrative on what remains perhaps the state's most infamous cold case: the unsolved murders of three girls — Lori Farmer, Denise Milner and Michele Guse — at a Girl Scout camp near Locust Grove 40 years ago.

Arrested after an intense manhunt, Gene Leroy Hart, who was charged with the crimes, was ultimately acquitted after a sensational trial. The series examines the details of what happened and the lingering effects on those who survived.

Tulsa World's Tim Stanley talks about his experiences reporting the series so many decades after the initial crime in "Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles," a six-part series.

Girl Scout murders: A timeline of events from the murders in June of 1977

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News