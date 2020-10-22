 Skip to main content
Plaque marks 'Rumble Fish' filming site in Tulsa on movie's 37th anniversary

Danny O’Connor dedicates a plaque to mark a “Rumble Fish” filming site at 815 E. Third St., Tulsa, on Wednesday, the 37th anniversary of the film’s release.

The plaque reads: “On this street in 1982, director Francis Ford Coppola filmed the brothers’ motorcycle ride from the movie Rumble Fish, based on the 1975 novel written by author S. E. Hinton.”

The plaque was presented by O’Connor, executive director of The Outsiders House Museum, with cooperation from Thomas Family Properties, ONE Gas, The Bend East Village and Mayor G.T. Bynum.

