Plan to move OSU Extension Center to Greenwood draws opposition from city councilor

City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said Tuesday that she opposes a plan to move the Tulsa County OSU Extension Center to the OSU-Tulsa campus in the historic Greenwood District.

In a letter to the OSU/A&M Board of Regents, Hall-Harper said she supports the Extension Center’s work but that constructing the new facility in Greenwood would do nothing to advance the legacy of Black entrepreneurship.

“The Historic Greenwood/Black Wall Street should be a mecca of black business and culture much like you find in China Town and Little Italy in New York,” Hall-Harper wrote. “OSU Tulsa is the largest landowner in the Historic Greenwood District. With all due respect additional monuments of development in Greenwood dedicated to Oklahoma State University does absolutely nothing towards achieving the goal of true RENEWAL of the Historic Greenwood District.”

Hall-Harper told the Tulsa World that she sent the letter to make her position clear to the OSU/A&M regents and to ensure that north Tulsa residents aren’t caught off guard.

“My concern is the wheels are turning behind the scenes and that a decision will be made and the community will not find out about it until it’s too late,” Hall-Harper said. “So I am making it known that this is something that is being considered.”