Plan to move OSU Extension Center to Greenwood draws opposition from city councilor

OSU-TULSA

Plans call for moving the Tulsa County OSU Extension Center to the OSU-Tulsa campus on land that is now used for parking on the east side of Greenwood Avenue between the Langston University building and the OSU-Tulsa campus to the south.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said Tuesday that she opposes a plan to move the Tulsa County OSU Extension Center to the OSU-Tulsa campus in the historic Greenwood District.

In a letter to the OSU/A&M Board of Regents, Hall-Harper said she supports the Extension Center’s work but that constructing the new facility in Greenwood would do nothing to advance the legacy of Black entrepreneurship.

“The Historic Greenwood/Black Wall Street should be a mecca of black business and culture much like you find in China Town and Little Italy in New York,” Hall-Harper wrote. “OSU Tulsa is the largest landowner in the Historic Greenwood District. With all due respect additional monuments of development in Greenwood dedicated to Oklahoma State University does absolutely nothing towards achieving the goal of true RENEWAL of the Historic Greenwood District.”

Hall-Harper told the Tulsa World that she sent the letter to make her position clear to the OSU/A&M regents and to ensure that north Tulsa residents aren’t caught off guard.

“My concern is the wheels are turning behind the scenes and that a decision will be made and the community will not find out about it until it’s too late,” Hall-Harper said. “So I am making it known that this is something that is being considered.”

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said the county has been working with OSU-Tulsa for two years to relocate the Extension Center to the north Tulsa campus and that the university has already agreed to donate the land on which it will be built.

“Moving the extension to a more central location, like OSU-Tulsa, allows for more Tulsa County citizens to get engaged and use the successful programs that are already in place,” Keith said.

Keith said the existing Extension Center building at Expo Square is old and does not have adequate space for the many services offered there. The facility is home to the county’s Master Gardeners and 4-H programs and provides a variety of horticulture, agriculture and consumer initiatives.

“The extension’s mission,” Keith said, “is to be engaged in the community and serve as a resource to both our youth and their parents in learning life skills including, but not limited to food security, while creating self-reliance.”

The new Extension Center building is being paid for with $4.5 million in surplus Vision 2025 funding. The approximately 16,000-square-foot structure will be built on land that is now used for parking on the east side of Greenwood Avenue between the Langston University building and the OSU-Tulsa campus to the south.

The design and location of the new building were selected with the district’s history in mind, Keith said. County officials hope to begin construction later this year.

“This building will be designed to replicate historic Greenwood, hoping it would be a catalyst to begin rebuilding the historic Greenwood block, ultimately connecting to Vernon AME (Church) and Greenwood Rising,” Keith said.

But Hall-Harper said that if the county really wants to help the north Tulsa community it should build the project outside the Greenwood District and closer to the people who would use it.

“There is plenty of land in north Tulsa — 36th, 46th, 56th Street — that could accommodate this expansion, this move, and that would really serve that purpose, because even if you put it on Greenwood, if you live on 56th, 46th, that is still a challenge, transportation-wise,” Hall-Harper said.

Keith said the county does not have the funding to buy land for the project.

Reuben Gant, acting executive director of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation, said he thinks the new Extension Center could be a good fit for Greenwood but hopes it will provide more than just programming for area residents.

“Are there employment opportunities there?” Gant said. “What about the actual construction of the facility? Are there contracting opportunities for minorities to participate? Throwing all those things into the mix, I think it is a positive.”

OSU-Tulsa President Pamela Fry said in a prepared statement that the university is committed to being a good community partner.

“We recognize the importance of our location in the Greenwood District and take that responsibility seriously,” Fry said. “We look forward to being a part of the discussions among the community, OSU Cooperative Extension and Tulsa County.”

Keith said OSU-Tulsa authorized the lease of the land to the county in 2019 but that the county is “open to working with the regents and community leaders to find other possible sites on the campus.”

Hall-Harper, meanwhile, said she believes the project is going to be seen “to be seen as more gentrification by one of our state educational institutions.”

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

