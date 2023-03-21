The city’s plan to establish a massive employment center in east Tulsa took another step forward Tuesday when the Oklahoma Water Resources Board approved $50 million in funding for wastewater infrastructure improvements.

The state Legislature approved the $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project last year. OWRB is responsible for administering the funds.

“We are grateful to state legislators from the Tulsa metro area for their continued support of our financial assistance programs,” Julie Cunningham, executive director of the OWRB, said in a statement.

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity (TAEO) in December approved a joint development and purchase agreement with the city of Tulsa and Fair Oaks LLC that gives TAEO the exclusive option to purchase at least 2,000 acres in far east Tulsa for the development of a major employment center.

“The option agreement ensures that we have the ability to essentially close on a transaction," said Kian Kamas, TAEO executive director. "If we are recruiting an employer and they are interested in the site, we can exercise our option, and then we would then subsequently sell the property to the private employer."

Up until this point, Kamas said, one of the obstacles to attracting large companies to that area has been a lack of wastewater capacity.

“Large employers, particularly large industrial employers, they generally have heavy water and wastewater needs, so we couldn’t meet the needs of those projects — a Tesla, a Panasonic — unless we increased the treatment capacity,” she said.

Fair Oaks is the business arm of the Robson family, which owns thousands of acres south of where the Creek Turnpike and U.S. 412 intersects. The employment center would be part of a 10,000-acre mixed-use urban center being constructed by Fair Oaks.

Kamas said the wastewater infrastructure project will benefit not only east Tulsa and the Fair Oaks project but the entire area, including the Port of Catoosa and the city of Catoosa.

“These upgrades increase the treatment capacity and also bring essential pipeline extensions down to the area,” she said.

Kamas said the ARPA funding has already proved to be a catalyst in driving interest in the property and that the city is preparing the site for development and marketing it.

“The city has been working with the (Tulsa Metropolitan) Utility Authority to design and engineer the planned improvements, so we have already begun on advancing the planning that will allow us to implement these investments," she said.

The city and its partners, according to the agreement, are planning to promote the Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility project, a $38.2 million undertaking funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better American Rescue Plan.

The infrastructure improvements funded with ARPA dollars must be completed by the end of 2026.

The city also has committed nearly $10.5 million to the project.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the Tulsa area has seen the importance of site-ready economic development locations.

"We know there is strong private sector demand to bring jobs and investment to this site if the utility infrastructure is in place," Bynum said. "I am incredibly grateful for the OWRB’s support of this initiative, as well as the earlier bipartisan support this received from the Oklahoma Legislature and Governor Stitt.

"So many are working to position the Tulsa metro for strong economic success over the decades to come.”