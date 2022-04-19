Plagued by a mysterious foul odor, Glenpool vows to 'do whatever is necessary to fix the problem'

Having eliminated other possibilities, Glenpool officials blame the local wastewater treatment plant for a foul odor that has plagued the Tulsa suburb for several weeks.

The town began implementing several “fixes” last week, after seeking advice from independent consultants and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, officials said. Experts predicted the efforts would take about a week to begin working.

"That means we're probably going to see the results of those efforts in the next few days," said Mandy Vavrinak, a Glenpool spokeswoman.

Ongoing efforts include using additional sludge break-down measures in the treatment plant’s lagoon as well de-greaser and odor control products at all sewer-related pump stations across town, officials said. Glenpool has also increased the diffused oxygen content in the lagoon and extended treatment time by adding a re-circulation loop, officials said.

If the odor continues despite those efforts?

"We'll continue to lean on the experts and say, 'Hey, we need you to go deeper, look harder and find a solution,'" Vavrinak said. "Obviously no one wants this situation to continue, so the city will continue to do whatever is necessary to fix the problem."

Additional efforts could include increasing the number of blowers in use at the plant, checking for leaks in an underground airline and replacing sections of the floating airline in the lagoon, officials said.

Complaints about a foul odor began in mid-March. Glenpool blamed the odor on the sewage treatment plant, near the northern edge of town, after a “process of elimination” in which officials examined sewer lines and other possible sources, Vavrinak said.

"No one has been able to pinpoint for certain what it is," she said.

The scope of the problem varies day by day, even hour by hour, depending on wind conditions, she said.

"We're in Oklahoma, so wind is a thing," Vavrinak said. "Sometimes it is widespread and sometimes it is not, but it has consistently been a problem in the last few weeks."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.