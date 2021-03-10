Pioneer Woman's husband, nephew involved in fire truck collision near Pawhuska

The Pioneer Woman's nephew is in critical condition after two fire trucks collided near the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska on Wednesday.

The two fire trucks, driven by Ladd Drummond, Food Network celebrity Ree Drummond's husband, and Caleb Drummond, who Ree Drummond calls her nephew on thepioneerwoman.com, collided on County Road N3660 north of Oklahoma 11 around 2 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Caleb Drummond, 21, was driving south and Ladd Drummond, 52, was driving north, and due to high winds in the area, dirt from the gravel road caused low visibility, the patrol reported. The two trucks hit head on, and Caleb Drummond was ejected about 70 feet, troopers said.

Ladd Drummond refused medical treatment at the scene, and Caleb Drummond was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition with head, internal, arm and leg injuries, troopers said.

