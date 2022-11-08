Pinnell leads GOP wave on down-ballot races

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell coasted to re-election with a 35-point victory Tuesday, leading a Republican sweep of down-ballot statewide races in Oklahoma.

"We are on the rise as a state," Pinnell told supporters at a watch party in Oklahoma City.

Pinnell crisscrossed the state over the last four years to promote the Oklahoma Fishing Trail, Route 66 Passport and other tourism efforts. And the campaigns paid off, generating as much as $259 for every state dollar invested in tourism promotions.

With more than 65% of the vote in nearly complete results from the state Election Board, he overcame challenges from Democrat Melinda Alizadeh-Fard, an immigration attorney and administrative law judge, and Libertarian Chris Powell, who ran on a platform of eliminating the lieutenant governor’s office.

As expected, Tulsa lawyer Gentner Drummond, a part of the well-known Osage County ranching family, easily won the state’s attorney general race. The Republican trounced Libertarian Lynda Steele with 74% of the vote, according to nearly complete results late Tuesday.

Drummond had unseated Gov. Kevin Stitt's appointed incumbent John O’Connor in the June primary and didn’t draw a Democratic opponent in Tuesday’s election.

Todd Russ, term-limited after 12 years in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, will become state treasurer with more than 65% of Tuesday’s vote, according to nearly complete results.

The Republican banker defeated Democrat Charles de Counce, lending manager at Oklahoma Water Resources Board.

"I can't tell you — everyone in this room — how much it means to me and us for the grass roots of Oklahoma to dig in and pull us up,” Russ said at Tuesday night’s GOP watch party. “Keep the red wave going."

Russ, from western Oklahoma’s sprawling House District 55, promised to boost college savings plans and to find better ways to return unclaimed property across the state.

Meanwhile, Labor Commissioner Leslie Kathryn Osborn secured a second term with 66% of the vote, according to nearly complete results, defeating former Tulsa City Councilor Jack Henderson.

As commissioner, Osborn has streamlined the state’s licensure system while resisting calls to eliminate licensure entirely.

Republican state Sen. Kim David, the first woman to serve as majority leader and to chair the Senate Appropriations Committee, will lead the Corporation Commission after securing 64% of the vote, according to nearly complete results.

Much of David’s legislative work focused on the state budget, energy and law enforcement. And she has a background in petroleum geology and small business ownership.

"We are going to get down to business,” David said Tuesday night. “That is what Oklahoma is all about."

She defeated Democrat Margaret Warigia Bowman, an associate law professor at the University of Tulsa.

Tulsa World staff writer Barbara Hoberock contributed to this story.